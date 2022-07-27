 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Fire department to host spaghetti dinner

  • 0
Local News

Supper at the Fire Station will take place from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at the Nickerson Fire & Rescue Department, 101 N. Maple St., in Nickerson.

Spaghetti, homemade meatballs, garlic bread and dessert will be served.

The cost is $10 for ages 11 and over, and $5 for ages 10 and under and all first responders.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Jennifer Lopez is expanding her beauty brand into body care

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News