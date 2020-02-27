Fish fry season begins on Friday

If you love fish, this is your time of year.
The annual Lenten season means area churches and organizations are preparing to host fish fry dinners. In addition to fried fish and shrimp, these dinners also feature a variety of side dishes — and for non-fish eaters — other options such as cheese pizza and chicken strips.
There are an abundance of fish dry dinners from which to choose. Following is a roundup of some of the Fremont area fish fry dinners:
Knights of Columbus Council 1497The Knights of Columbus, Phil Sheridan Council 1497 of Fremont, will be sponsoring a fish fry from 5-7:30 p.m. every Friday through April 3 at St. Pat’s Auditorium, Fourth and Union streets, in Fremont.
Alaskan Pollock, shrimp, pizza, baked beans, coleslaw, corn bread, rye bread, coffee, lemonade and ice tea will be served. Beer and wine also will be available for purchase.
Fish dinners are $10 while shrimp dinners are $12. A cheese pizza dinner is $10. Pizza also will be sold by the slice. Dinners for children 12 and under are $5.
Izaak Walton ChapterThe Izaak Walton Fremont Chapter will be sponsoring a fish fry from 6-8 p.m. on Fridays at the main lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave., in Fremont.
The menu includes choice of pollock made three different ways, fries, coleslaw, bread and dessert. Chicken strips also will be available.
The cost of $10 per person includes two trips through the food line and a drink ticket.
Sons of the
American LegionCedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion Post 158 will be hosting a fish dry from 5:30-8 p.m. each Friday through April 3 at American Legion Post 158 in Cedar Bluffs.
Fried fish will be served along with coleslaw, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, pickles and bread. Takeout meals are available. The American Legion Auxiliary will be selling desserts.
You have free articles remaining.
Meals are $10 per plate for adults and $5 per plate for ages 12 and under. Veterans can eat for free on March 27.
Raffle tickets will be sold throughout the fish fry season. Prizes include a Polaris Ranger 500 Side by Side, Green Mountain Wi-Fi Pellet Grill, LG 60-inch 4K Smart LED TV, and $250 cash. Raffle tickets are $20 each or six for $100.
Knights of Columbus Council 3736The St. Thomas Aquinas Knights of Columbus Council 3736 will be serving fish from 5:45-7:45 p.m. each Friday through April 3 at St. Charles Parish Center in North Bend.
The menu will include Alaskan pollock, round potato fries, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, veggie baked beans, marbled rye bread, southwest macaroni and condiments.
Gluten-free breading is available upon request.
Cost of the all-you-can-eat meals are $10 for adults (ages 14 and up), $5 for children ages 7-13, free for children 6 and under, and $32 for a family deal (includes 18-year-old in high school and under). Takeout meals will be available.
Knights of Columbus Council 1833The Knights of Columbus Council 1833 will be having a fish fry from 5-7:30 p.m. every Friday during Lent in the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church basement, 211 E. Second St., in Wahoo.
Shrimp, fish, macaroni and cheese and sides will be served.
The cost is $10 for adults and $7 for kids.
St. John’s Catholic ChurchSt. John’s Catholic Church in Valley will be having its 52nd Annual Lenten fish fry dinners from 5-8 p.m. each Friday through March 27 at St. John’s Catholic Church, 307 E. Meigs St., in Valley.
The menu will include shrimp, carp or pollock, homemade coleslaw, bread, baked potato or chips. There will be assorted beverages and desserts. The children’s menu will feature macaroni and cheese.
Meals are $12 for adults and $5 for children. A family discount is available. Second helping tickets are $3 each. Takeout orders are welcome by calling 402-359-5217.
Proceeds will be donated to local charities.