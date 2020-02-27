Fish fry season begins on Friday

If you love fish, this is your time of year.

The annual Lenten season means area churches and organizations are preparing to host fish fry dinners. In addition to fried fish and shrimp, these dinners also feature a variety of side dishes — and for non-fish eaters — other options such as cheese pizza and chicken strips.

There are an abundance of fish dry dinners from which to choose. Following is a roundup of some of the Fremont area fish fry dinners:

Knights of Columbus Council 1497The Knights of Columbus, Phil Sheridan Council 1497 of Fremont, will be sponsoring a fish fry from 5-7:30 p.m. every Friday through April 3 at St. Pat’s Auditorium, Fourth and Union streets, in Fremont.

Alaskan Pollock, shrimp, pizza, baked beans, coleslaw, corn bread, rye bread, coffee, lemonade and ice tea will be served. Beer and wine also will be available for purchase.

Fish dinners are $10 while shrimp dinners are $12. A cheese pizza dinner is $10. Pizza also will be sold by the slice. Dinners for children 12 and under are $5.

Izaak Walton ChapterThe Izaak Walton Fremont Chapter will be sponsoring a fish fry from 6-8 p.m. on Fridays at the main lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave., in Fremont.