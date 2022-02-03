Fish fry set for Friday at Izaak Walton Park

The Fremont Izaak Walton Chapter will be hosting a fish fry from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at Izzak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., in Fremont.
Fried Pollock fillets (original, spicy or baked) will be served along with all the sides. Breaded chicken strips will be available for those who don’t like fish.
The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Everyone is welcome to attend.
