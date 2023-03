The Scribner Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a fish fry on Friday, March 31, at Scribner Fire Hall.

Food will be served from 5-8 p.m. All of the fish, chicken and onion rings are hand breaded.

Dine-in, drive-thru, carryout and local delivery will be available. The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children ages 3-12.

The Mark Vyhlidal Orchestra will provide entertainment from 6-9 p.m.