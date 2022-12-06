 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fremont Airboat Club plans soup and pie supper

The Fremont Airboat Club will be hosting a soup and pie supper from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Airboat Club.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Attendees are asked to bring their own beverages.

Everyone is welcome to attend and view the new canopy over the outside serving area.

