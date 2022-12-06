Fremont Airboat Club plans soup and pie supper

The Fremont Airboat Club will be hosting a soup and pie supper from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Airboat Club.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Attendees are asked to bring their own beverages.
Everyone is welcome to attend and view the new canopy over the outside serving area.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
