 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fremont Airboat Club to host annual fish fry
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

Fremont Airboat Club to host annual fish fry

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Local News

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Fremont Airboat Club will be having its annual fish fry from 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at the airboat club.

The tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children under 12 years old. Tickets can be purchased from any member.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Harrison Ford injured during Indiana Jones 5 rehearsals

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News