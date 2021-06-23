Fremont Airboat Club to host annual fish fry

Support Local Journalism
The Fremont Airboat Club will be having its annual fish fry from 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at the airboat club.
The tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children under 12 years old. Tickets can be purchased from any member.
