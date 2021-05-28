Fremont Eagles Auxiliary plans pork tenderloin dinner

Support Local Journalism
The Fremont Eagles Auxiliary will be having a pork tenderloin dinner from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, at the Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St.
The dinner is open to the public.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
