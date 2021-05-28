 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fremont Eagles Auxiliary plans pork tenderloin dinner
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Fremont Eagles Auxiliary plans pork tenderloin dinner

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Local News

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Fremont Eagles Auxiliary will be having a pork tenderloin dinner from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, at the Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St.

The dinner is open to the public.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Shia LaBeouf faces court ordered therapy sessions

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News