Fremont Eagles Club plans dinners and a dance party

The Fremont Eagles Club’s kitchen at 649 N. Main St. will be open on Friday and Saturday night prior to having live music.
The club’s kitchen will be open from 5-8 p.m. on Friday. The menu will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, wings, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad.
Support Local Journalism
Class II Band will then be playing on the club’s main floor from 7-10 p.m. There is no cover charge.
Steaks and shrimp will be available from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday. The cost is $9.99 plus tax.
A ‘70s and ‘80s dance party, featuring music by Brad Scott, will follow from 7:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. in the club’s upstairs ballroom. Admission to the dance only is $3 person. Admission is free with a paid dinner.
Costumes are encouraged. The adults-only dance also will include games, prizes and a raffle.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.