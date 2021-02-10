 Skip to main content
Fremont Eagles Club to host Down Memory Lane on Friday
Fremont Eagles Club to host Down Memory Lane on Friday

Local News

Down Memory Lane will be playing from 7-11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, on the main floor of Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St.

There is no cover charge. Bar specials will be available during the band.

The club’s kitchen will be open from 5-8 p.m. The sweetheart special will be a top sirloin steak dinner.

The menu also will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, wings, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings, and salad.

Everyone is welcome.

