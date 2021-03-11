 Skip to main content
Fremont Eagles Club to host St. Patrick's Day dinner
Fremont Eagles Club to host St. Patrick's Day dinner

Everyone is invited to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Fremont Eagles Club.

The club at 649 N. Main St. in Fremont will be serving corned beef and cabbage, carrots and potatoes from 5-7 p.m. (or until gone) on Wednesday, March 17.

The cost of a meal is $9 plus tax.

