Fremont Eagles Club to open kitchen, host live music on Friday
Fremont Eagles Club to open kitchen, host live music on Friday

Local News

The Fremont Eagles Club’s kitchen will be open new hours – 5-8 p.m. – on Friday, Jan. 29, at 649 N. Main St. Everyone is welcome.

Menu options will include: 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, appetizers, baked potato, fries, onion rings, and salad.

The band, Down Memory Lane, will be playing from 7-11 p.m. on the Eagles Club’s main floor. There is no cover charge. Bar specials will be available during the band.

