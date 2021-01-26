Fremont Eagles Club to open kitchen, host live music on Friday

The Fremont Eagles Club’s kitchen will be open new hours – 5-8 p.m. – on Friday, Jan. 29, at 649 N. Main St. Everyone is welcome.
Menu options will include: 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, appetizers, baked potato, fries, onion rings, and salad.
The band, Down Memory Lane, will be playing from 7-11 p.m. on the Eagles Club’s main floor. There is no cover charge. Bar specials will be available during the band.
