Fremont Izaak Walton Chapter plans family dinner

Local News

The Fremont Izaak Walton Chapter will be hosting a family dinner at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at Fremont Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., in Fremont.

The all-you-can-eat spaghetti and meatball dinner, which is open to the public, will include a dinner salad, garlic bread, dessert, coffee or juice.

The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Twenty free games of bingo with prizes will be played following dinner.

This will be the last family dinner until this fall.

