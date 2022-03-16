Fremont Izaak Walton Chapter plans family dinner

The Fremont Izaak Walton Chapter will be hosting a family dinner at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at Fremont Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., in Fremont.
The all-you-can-eat spaghetti and meatball dinner, which is open to the public, will include a dinner salad, garlic bread, dessert, coffee or juice.
The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Twenty free games of bingo with prizes will be played following dinner.
This will be the last family dinner until this fall.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
