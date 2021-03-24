Fremont Izaak Walton chapter to host family dinner

A family dinner will take place at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at the Fremont Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave. This dinner is open to the public.
Corned beef and cabbage, potatoes, carrots, salad, desserts, coffee and drinks will be served.
The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for kids under 8. Twenty free games of bingo with prizes will follow dinner.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
