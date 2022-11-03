 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Fremont Izaak Walton Chapter to host Friday fish fry

  • 0
Local News

The Fremont Izaak Walton Chapter will be hosting a fish fry from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Fremont Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave.

Chicken will be available for those who don’t eat fish. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids.

Carryout meals also will be available. Those wanting to pick up a meal are asked to call 402-620-1732 before arriving.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sharon Stone to have 'large fibroid tumour' removed after initial misdiagnosis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News