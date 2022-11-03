Fremont Izaak Walton Chapter to host Friday fish fry

The Fremont Izaak Walton Chapter will be hosting a fish fry from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Fremont Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave.
Chicken will be available for those who don’t eat fish. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids.
Carryout meals also will be available. Those wanting to pick up a meal are asked to call 402-620-1732 before arriving.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
