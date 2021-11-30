 Skip to main content
Fremont Izaak Walton Chapter to host Friday fish fry

The Fremont Izaak Walton Chapter will be hosting a fish fry from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., in Fremont.

There will be a choice of fried pollock (spicy or original), baked pollock and chicken strips for those that don’t eat fish. French fries, coleslaw, bread, dessert and soda also will be served.

Carry out meals will be available. Everyone is welcome.

