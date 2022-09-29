Fremont Opera House to host noon luncheon

Fremont Opera House at 541 N. Broad St. will be hosting a luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 5.
Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will begin at noon. Lu Ann Ehmcke will play the piano. Lynn Lamprecht will present a slide show of the history of the opera house with narration by Lee Meyer. Past, present and hopeful future plans will be shown, including tentative plans.
Cost of the luncheon is $15 per person. Space is limited and reservations are required.
RSVP by Oct. 3 by visiting fremontoperahouse.org or calling 402-720-2332.