Get ready for the Cuming County Fair, Valley Days, Beer Barrel Days and more

Concerts, parades, Bohemian water fights and a chicken barbecue are all on tap in the Fremont area this weekend.

While the Cuming County Fair is taking place in West Point, Valley and Prague are hosting community celebrations of their own. And Morse Bluff will welcome hundreds of visitors to town for its annual chicken barbecue.

Fremont will get into the concert scene with the opening of the 2022-23 Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series.

Here’s more information on each of the above-mentioned events:

FMES

The Travis Anderson Trio will kick off this season’s Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series. The trio will be performing at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave.

Travis Anderson Trio is a Minneapolis-based ensemble giving a modern twist to classic jazz and pops favorites. Led by fleet-fingered pianist Travis Anderson, this creative ensemble will perform a familiar program of 1960s’ TV theme music, Disney and pops/jazz standards.

Steve Pikal, the first-call bassist of the Twin Cities, is said to lay down a great base line. Drummer Nathan Norman is described as a smooth and sensitive player who adds many interesting colors to the beat. Travis Anderson, a mainstay on the local jazz scene for over 15 years, has wowed audiences everywhere from intimate jazz clubs to 2,000-seat halls.

FMES season tickets are $60 per person. Tickets for individual shows cost $20 per person. Shows aren’t scheduled in January or February. Tickets are transferable. If the purchaser can’t go, he or she could give the ticket to a friend or family members.

Memberships and individual tickets can be purchased online at fmesconcerts.org using a credit card. Memberships also can be purchased at the season’s first and second shows. Individual tickets can be purchased on the night of a particular show.

Cuming County Fair

The 100th Cuming County Fair will take place Thursday through Sunday in West Point. This year’s theme is appropriately “A Century of Fun for Everyone.”

The Cuming County Fair is unique, in that, with the exception of the carnival rides, all entertainment is included in the gate price.

Single day admission to the fair is $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 10-15. Children 9 and younger are admitted free if accompanied by an adult.

This year’s Cuming County Fair concert will feature 38 Special and Cooper Alan.

Cooper Alan, an up-and-coming country artist, will take the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday. His hit singles include “New Normal, “Tough Ones,” “Colt 45” and “Can’t Dance.” His songs have reached No. 1 on the iTunes charts multiple times.

38 Special is set for perform at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. After more than four decades, 38 Special continues to bring their signature blast of southern rock to over 100 cities a year. Many fans associate the band with their arena-rock pop smashes such as “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You” and “Fantasy Girl.”

Fireworks will follow the 38 Special concert.

There will be two nights of truck and tractor pulling at the fair. The Outlaw Pulling – Heartland Division will be featured at 7:30 p.m. Thursday with nine classes of pulling while the Outlaw Truck & Tractor Pulling Association will host seven classes of pulling at 6 p.m. Friday.

Bull riding is set for 6 p.m. Saturday. The fair’s parade will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Thursday from 5-10 p.m. is wristband night for the carnival rides. Wristbands can only be used on Thursday and will be sold at the carnival ticket booth for $25. The carnival will open at noon Friday through Sunday when tickets will be needed.

Valley Days

Valley Days, an end of summer celebration, will run Friday through Sunday in Valley. Friday and Sunday’s activities will be held on Spruce Street while Saturday’s activities will take place in the city park.

Food trucks and the beer garden will open at 6 p.m. Friday. A John Denver tribute with Dustin West will be from 7-9 p.m. while the Traynr Band will perform from 9 a.m. to midnight.

Saturday’s festivities will begin at 7 a.m. with St. Mark’s pancake breakfast at the Veterans Club. The parade will start at 11:30 a.m. and it will be followed by an ice cream social at 1 p.m.

There will be bounce houses and kids activities from noon to 4 p.m., pony rides and a petting zoo from noon to 3 p.m. and free swimming from 1-8 p.m.

A teen dance is set for 7-10 p.m. Tanner Sovereign Music will be from 5-7:30 p.m., followed by One2Go Music from 8-11 p.m. A fireworks display will light up the sky at 10 p.m.

Sunday will feature a car show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., as well as a craft and vendor show at the Veterans Club. A pedal tractor pull and an EVAPA Antique Tractor Drive are set for noon.

Beer Barrel Days

Prague will be the home for Beer Barrel Days and a Czech Heritage Celebration.

Beer Barrel Days will take place from Friday through Sunday.

In addition to plenty of polka music, the community celebration will feature an adult and youth fishing tournament, 10th Annual Run to Rescue, Bohemian water fights, barnyard pedal pull, parade, 11th annual Mitchell Ostry Memorial Car Show, bingo and kids’ activities.

Doors for the Czech Heritage Celebration will open at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. John’s Parish Hall. Admission is free.

The Czech Heritage Celebration will include Czech queens from the state and region, free Czech entertainment, authentic Czech food and cold refreshments.

The Kolache Grand Championship will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at A-Mazing Flower and Gift Shop in Prague. Fourteen bakers will participate in the competition while 120 people have purchased tickets to be judges for the event.

Chicken barbecue

Morse Bluff American Legion Post 340 will be hosting its 68th Annual Chicken Barbecue on Sunday, Aug. 14.

Serving will begin at 11:30 a.m. and will continue until 2 p.m., or as long as the chicken lasts.

Last year, 650 halves of chicken were sold out early, so Glen Chvatal, treasurer of the Morse Bluff Post, told the Wahoo Newspaper that the Legion has ordered 700 chicken halves for this year’s dinner, along with gallons of cole slaw and beans. The meal also will include rye buns baked in Abie.

Attendees can eat at the American Legion Hall or utilize the carryout and drive-thru options.

A polka band made up of high school musicians and the North Bend Area Community Band will perform at the barbecue. The raffle drawing will be at 2 p.m.