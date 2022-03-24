 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Hooper Volunteer Fire Department hosting family fish fry, stag/stagette

  • 0
Local News

The Hooper Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a family fish fry and stag/stagette on Friday, March 25, at the Hooper Fire Hall.

The fish fry will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. Carryout meals are available. The stag/stagette will follow from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. No minors will be allowed at the event after 9:30 p.m.

The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for ages 12 and under.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'Moon Knight' director blasts 'Wonder Woman' for depiction Of Egypt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News