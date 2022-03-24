Hooper Volunteer Fire Department hosting family fish fry, stag/stagette

The Hooper Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a family fish fry and stag/stagette on Friday, March 25, at the Hooper Fire Hall.
The fish fry will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. Carryout meals are available. The stag/stagette will follow from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. No minors will be allowed at the event after 9:30 p.m.
The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for ages 12 and under.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
