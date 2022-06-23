It's time for Old Settlers Days in North Bend

North Bend will be buzzing with activity this weekend.

That’s because the 97th Annual Dodge County Old Settlers Days is taking place Friday through Sunday.

The three-day festival features activities for all ages, from a carnival and parade to a car show and wine and beer tasting event. A majority of the events will be held at the North Bend City Park.

Five different musical acts will be playing in the beer garden this year.

Angie Kriz Polka will kick off Old Settlers Days by playing at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the beer garden. Mojo Filter will take over at 6:30 p.m. On Saturday, Jimmy and Mandy will play from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by Charm School Dropouts at 8 p.m. The Fishheads, known as the ultimate island party band, will help close the festival on Sunday by performing from 4:30-8:30 p.m.

The weekend will feature several food and beverage options.

A welcome home barbecue will take place from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Friday at the city park tennis courts. Taste of Old Settlers, a wine and beer tasting event, is set for 6-9 p.m. Friday.

If you are a fan of late-night breakfast, you’re in luck as breakfast will be served from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. both Friday and Saturday nights at Tiger Pin, Seventh and Maple streets. There also will be Breakfast at Brews in the Bend from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights on North Bend’s Main Street.

A breakfast cocktail hour will be held from 8-11 a.m. Saturday at the tennis courts beer garden. The beer garden sponsored by the North Bend Chamber of Commerce will be open from 4:30-10 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 3-10 p.m. Sunday. The Tiger Pin beer garden will be serving drinks from 10 a.m. to close Saturday.

The Chamber of Commerce Pizza Feed featuring Gambino’s Pizza will be from 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday. An Eastern Star Waffle Feed with the Waffle Man is set for 7:30-10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Masonic Lodge.

The Boy Scouts will be operating a concession stand throughout the festival. A lunch stand sponsored by St. Peter Lutheran Church will be open from noon through the evening on Sunday. There will be a free watermelon feed at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Guests can participate in a tiki-torch-lit trail walk from 9-10:30 p.m. Friday around the arboretum trails at North Bend Central High School.

Several sporting events are part of Old Settlers. Saturday’s events include a 5K run and 1 mile run/walk at 8 a.m., golf scramble at 8 a.m., kickball tournament from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., cornhole tournament at 1 p.m., kiddie tractor pull at 2 p.m., adult tractor pull at 3:30 p.m., and a North Bend vs. Scribner town team baseball game at 7 p.m.

The North Bend Junior and Senior Legion Baseball teams will take on Valparaiso at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., respectively, on Sunday.

A craft fair will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The North Bend Volunteer Fire Department is sponsoring a car show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on Seventh Street in downtown North Bend.

A pitch tournament, in which a portion of the proceeds will go to charity, will begin at noon Saturday at the VFW Hall. Kids ages 2-12 are invited to play games at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Nebraska All-Around Polka Band, a local youth band, will be performing at 5 p.m. Saturday, followed by the North Bend Community Band at 6:30 p.m. A fireworks display will light up the sky at dusk (about 10 p.m.) Saturday night.

An all-denominations community worship service will take place at 11:15 a.m. Sunday. The Loving Cup will be presented at noon at the longest married couple at worship.

The Old Settlers Parade will start at 2 p.m. Sunday. The Morse Bluff and North Bend volunteer fire departments will be sponsoring fire department water fights at 3:30 p.m.

The D.C. Lynch Carnival will open at 6 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. VFW Post 8223 will be sponsoring bingo from 5-9:30 p.m. Saturday and 3-8 p.m. Sunday.

The Pride of the Platte Photography Display can be viewed from 5-8 p.m. Saturday and after the parade until 6 p.m. Sunday at the Masonic Lodge across from the park.

Here are a couple other events taking place in the area this weekend:

Circus Spectacular

The circus is coming to Arlington.

The Carden International Circus Spectacular will be performing at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Arlington.

The Carden family has been presenting shows across the country for over 50 years. The circus features aerial acrobats, animal performances, daring stunts, clowns and more entertainment for the entire family.

Pre-show activities will begin one hour before show time. Activities will include elephant, camel and horse rides; inflatables; and face painting.

Special pre-sale tickets ($9.99) are limited to the first 100 general admission sales. These may be used for adults or children and may be combined with coupon offers such as free children’s tickets.

Free children’s tickets have been distributed throughout the area, including at the Fremont Tribune. These may be used to admit one child for each paid adult. Children 2 and under are free and do not need a ticket. Ages 3-12 must have a child’s ticket. Ages 13 and up must have an adult ticket ($20).

All adult general admission tickets include a buy one get one free children’s ticket. Tickets may be purchased online at spectacularcircus.com or at the gate one hour before show time.

Respect

The high-energy concert experience, “Respect” is coming to a close this weekend at the Omaha Community Playhouse.

The production features the music of Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, Lesley Gore, Chaka Khan, Carole King and more – served up by a team of powerhouse vocalists and backed by a full rock band.

The remaining performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets start at $35 with prices varying by performance. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at 402-553-0800, online at omahaplayhouse.com, or in person at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St.

