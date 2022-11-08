 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Izaak Walton chapter plans family dinner, bingo fundraiser

Local News

The Jessie Benton Fremont Chapter of Izaak Walton will be having a family dinner and bingo fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Fremont Izaak Walton Park Main Lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave.

Barbecue ribs, scalloped potatoes, beans, salad, desserts, coffee or juice will be served.

The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. There will be free bingo and prizes with a paid meal.

New members are being accepted. Everyone is welcome to attend.

