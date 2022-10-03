 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Izaak Walton chapter plans Friday fish fry

Local News

Fremont Izaak Walton Chapter will be hosting a First Friday Fish Fry from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., in Fremont.

Pollock is served along with fries, a side dish, bread and dessert. Chicken strips also will be available for those that don’t eat fish.

The cost is $10 with one refill. Those requesting carryout meals should call 402-721-6112 about 15 minutes prior to arriving.

