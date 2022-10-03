Izaak Walton chapter plans Friday fish fry

Fremont Izaak Walton Chapter will be hosting a First Friday Fish Fry from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., in Fremont.
Pollock is served along with fries, a side dish, bread and dessert. Chicken strips also will be available for those that don’t eat fish.
The cost is $10 with one refill. Those requesting carryout meals should call 402-721-6112 about 15 minutes prior to arriving.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Tammy Greunke
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today