 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Izaak Walton chapter plans Friday fish fry

  • Updated
  • 0
Local News

The Fremont Izaak Walton Chapter will be having its First Friday fish fry from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 5 at Fremont Izaak Walton Park on West Military Avenue in Fremont.

The menu will include baked fish, fried regular and spice fish, chicken strips, french fries, coleslaw, soda or water.

The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids.

Takeout meals are available by calling 402-721-6112. Individuals are asked to call 15 minutes prior to the desired pickup time.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Dolph Lundgren responds to Sylvester Stallone's criticism of potential 'Rocky' spin-off

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News