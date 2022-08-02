Izaak Walton chapter plans Friday fish fry

The Fremont Izaak Walton Chapter will be having its First Friday fish fry from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 5 at Fremont Izaak Walton Park on West Military Avenue in Fremont.
The menu will include baked fish, fried regular and spice fish, chicken strips, french fries, coleslaw, soda or water.
The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids.
Takeout meals are available by calling 402-721-6112. Individuals are asked to call 15 minutes prior to the desired pickup time.
