Izaak Walton chapter plans Jan. 14 soup supper

Local News

A Jessie Benton Fremont Family Soup Supper will take place Saturday, Jan. 14, at Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., in Fremont. The supper is open to the public.

Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. Chili, chicken noodle, ham and bean, and maybe more soups will be offered. Each meal also will include a sandwich, coffee or juice, and dessert.

The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children, which includes 20 free games of bingo.

The Jessie Benton Fremont Chapter raises funds for scholarships, Missouri River cleanups, kids fishing day, Girl Scouts, and many other conservation programs.

