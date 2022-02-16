Izaak Walton hosting February family dinner

The Izaak Walton Fremont Chapter will be hosting its February family dinner at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., in Fremont.
Barbecue pork, baked potatoes, green beans, salad, bread, dessert, coffee or juice will be served.
The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and free for kids under 3. Twenty free games of bingo with prizes will be played after dinner. Everyone is welcome.
For more information, call or text Kim at 402-620-1732.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
