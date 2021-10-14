 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Izaak Walton League to host public family dinner on Saturday

  • 0
Local News

Jessie Benton Fremont Izaak Walton League will be having a family dinner at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Izaak Walton Park Main Lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave., in Fremont.

The menu will include build your burger (single or double), many different toppings, homemade macaroni and cheese, baked beans, fresh fruit salad, dessert, coffee or juice.

The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Twenty free games of bingo with prizes will be played after dinner.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Coldplay will stop making records after 12th album

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News