Izaak Walton League to host public family dinner on Saturday

Jessie Benton Fremont Izaak Walton League will be having a family dinner at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Izaak Walton Park Main Lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave., in Fremont.
The menu will include build your burger (single or double), many different toppings, homemade macaroni and cheese, baked beans, fresh fruit salad, dessert, coffee or juice.
The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Twenty free games of bingo with prizes will be played after dinner.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
