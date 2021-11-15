 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Izaak Walton plans family dinner

  • 0
Local News

A family dinner, open to the public, will take place at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Fremont Izaak Walton Main Lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave., in Fremont.

Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, salad, dessert and coffee or juice will be served.

The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Twenty free games of bingo will follow dinner.

For more information, text 402-620-1732 or email kidrizzotoo@hotmail.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'Stranger Things' store pops up in Times Square

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News