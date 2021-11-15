Izaak Walton plans family dinner

A family dinner, open to the public, will take place at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Fremont Izaak Walton Main Lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave., in Fremont.
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, salad, dessert and coffee or juice will be served.
The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Twenty free games of bingo will follow dinner.
For more information, text 402-620-1732 or email kidrizzotoo@hotmail.com.
