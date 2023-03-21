A Jessie Benton Family Dinner will take place Saturday, March 25, at Fremont Izaak Walton Lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave., in Fremont.

Corned beef and cabbage, potatoes, carrots and a salad will be served from 6:30-7:30 p.m. (or until they run out). Drinks also will be available.

The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

To guarantee a takeout order, your order must be called in or messaged by 6 p.m. To place a takeout order, contact Kim at 402-620-1732 or call the Izaak Walton Lodge number of 402-721-6112. You also can message the Facebook group Jessie Benton Fremont Chapter of Izaak Walton League of America.