Kiwanis Club plans drive-thru pancake day

Local News

The Fremont Kiwanis Club will be hosting a drive-thru pancake day on Thursday, March 31, at Good Shepherd Community Life Center, 1440 E. Military Ave., in Fremont.

The serving times are 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to drive-thru and enjoy pancakes and sausages.

Tickets are $6 in advance or $7 at the drive-thru.

Proceeds will support local youth community projects.

