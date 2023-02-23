The Lenten season is here which also means it’s time for fish fries.

The popular meals offer a variety of fish and side dishes, as well as options for non-fish eaters such as macaroni and cheese and chicken tenders.

Enjoy the annual tradition and try out one or several of these area fish fries:

Fremont Knights of Columbus

The Fremont Knights of Columbus Phil Sheridan Council 1497 will be sponsoring a fish fry from 5-7:30 p.m. every Friday during Lent at St. Pat’s Auditorium, Fourth and Union streets, in Fremont.

Pollock, baked beans, coleslaw, cornbread and drinks will be served. Shrimp and cheese pizza also will be available.

Dinners are $13 for adults and $8 for kids. Catholic Daughters will have desserts for sale. The Bergan Booster Club will be running the bar.

Sons of American Legion

The Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion will be hosting a weekly fish fry from 5-8 p.m. each Friday, Feb. 24 through March 31, at American Legion Post 158, 101 S. Second St., in Cedar Bluffs.

Fried Pollock will be served along with coleslaw, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, bread and a pickle.

The cost is $14 for adults and $7 for kids 12 and under. Vietnam veterans can eat free on March 31.

Desserts will be available for purchase by the auxiliary. Takeout meals are available.

There also will be raffles and a weekly split-the-pot contest. The raffle tickets are $20 or six for $100. First prize is a Polaris Ranger 570 Side by Side. Second prize is a John Deere 42-inch zero turn mower. A Green Mountain Wi-Fe Pellet Grill will be given away for third prize. The fourth and fifth prizes are $500 and $250 cash, respectively.

The raffle winners will be drawn on March 31 (need not be present to win)

Snyder Fire & Rescue

The Snyder Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department will be having a fish fry from 4:30-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Snyder Firemen’s Ballroom.

Alaskan Pollock, grilled cheese sandwiches, scalloped potatoes, baked beans and coleslaw will be served.

Carryout meals and a drive-thru service will be available. There also will be a cash bar.

The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children.

North Bend Knights of Columbus

The North Bend Knights of Columbus Council 3736 will be sponsoring a fish fry from 5:45-8 p.m. each Friday from Feb. 24 through March 31 at St. Charles Parish Center, 811 Locust St., in North Bend.

The fish fry features all-you-can-eat fish and grilled cheese sandwiches. Sides include vegetarian baked beans, southwest or regular macaroni and cheese, fried potato rounds, coleslaw and marbled rye bread. Gluten-free fish is available upon request.

Takeout meals are available. There also will be raffles and adult beverages.

The cost is $12 for adults, $7 for ages 7-13, and $34 for families.

Woodcliff Veterans Club

The Woodcliff Veterans Club will be having all-you-can-eat fish fries from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 24, March 10 and March 24 in the Woodcliff Community Center, 980 County Road W, south of Fremont.

The cost is $14 for ages 11 and above, $7 for kids ages 5-10, and free for kids 4 and younger.

Takeout meals are available. There will be a cash bar.

Izaak Walton

The Fremont Izaak Walton Chapter will be hosting a fish fry from 6-8 p.m. each Friday from Feb. 24 through April 7 at Fremont Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., in Fremont.

Fried Pollock (regular or spicy), baked fish, chicken strips, coleslaw, fries, bread and dessert will be served along with a soda or water.

The cost is $10 (cash or check only). Anyone wishing to become an Izaak Walton member may talk to any member at the dinner.

St. John Catholic Church

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 307 E. Meigs St. in Valley will host a fish fry from 5-8 p.m. each Friday, Feb. 24 through March 24.

The fish dinners include shrimp or white fish with homemade coleslaw, bread and baked potato or chips. Assorted beverages and desserts are available. Macaroni and cheese is available on the kids menu.

The cost is $13 for adults and $5 for kids. A family discount is offered. For takeout meals, call 402-359-5217.

Proceeds will be donated to local charities.