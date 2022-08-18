Local festival features hot air balloons, wine, food vendors and more

Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Elkhorn will be home to a popular festival this weekend.

Hot air balloons, food vendors, wineries and more will fill the park, located just east of downtown Elkhorn, for the 16th annual Nebraska Balloon and Wine Festival.

The two-day festival will take place from 5-11 p.m. Friday and 3-11 p.m. Saturday.

Several hot air balloons will launch at 7 p.m. then return for a hot air balloon glow at 9 p.m. each evening (weather permitting). Paramotor gliders and skydivers also will take part in the festival.

The festival will provide the opportunity for adults to taste award-winning wines and new craft beers. The Nebraska Wine Showcase will include experts and several wines from James Arthur Vineyards, Soaring Wings Vineyard, Glacial Till Vineyard and Winery, Nissen Wine, Prairie Creek Vineyards, Rich Harvest Vineyard and Winery, Broker Arrow Cellars, Little Swan Lake Winery and Niobrara Valley Vineyards.

A variety of food vendors will be serving everything from barbecue to Thai.

Arts and crafts will be sold in the Marketplace Village. A KidZone area will include pony rides, face painting, inflatables, bungee jumping and more.

Festival attendees also can listen to live music as Taxi Driver will be performing on Friday night and High Heel will take the stage on Saturday night.

Festival tickets, which include five tastes of wine or beer with a souvenir wine glass (while supplies last) are $17 in advance or $21 at the gate. General admission tickets are $15 for ages 13 and older and $8 for children ages 6-12.

Advance online ticket sales will close at 12:01 a.m. Friday at showofficeonline.com/NebraskaWineBalloon/.

Several other events are taking place in Fremont and the surrounding area this weekend. Here’s more details on a few of those events:

Festival of Joy

St. Patrick Catholic Church at 3400 E. 16th St. in Fremont will be hosting its Festival of Joy on Saturday.

Food booths, games, vendor shopping, entertainment, a bake sale, “items of joy” area, beer garden, and a cornhole tournament will all take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kids are encouraged to take part in a kiddie parade with a neon theme at 3:45 p.m.

The raffle drawings will begin at 4:15 p.m. This year’s grand prize raffle winner can choose between a 2022 Ford Bronco Sport or $10,000 cash. There also will be cash prizes of $1,000, $750, $500, and $250.

A Festival Mass will follow at 5 p.m.

Bark in the Park

FurEver Home Inc. will be sponsoring Bark in the Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Clemmons Park, 16th Street and Luther Road, in Fremont.

This dog-friendly event for the whole family will include raffles, food, games, a dunk tank, vendors, and of course, lots of dogs.

Cirque Italia

The Cirque Italia Water Circus will be performing multiple shows from Thursday through Sunday in the parking lot of Westroads Mall in Omaha.

The show, performed under a white and blue big top tent, features a custom-designed water stage that travels from city to city. The stage holds 35,000 gallons of water that performers dazzle over while entertaining the audience.

The high-energy acts swing from ropes, flip over trapezes and zip by on BMX bikes and roller skates. The acts perform while curtains of rain and fountain jets crisscross in time to each move. Laser lights and bubbles also add to the interdimensional effect.

Show times in Omaha will be 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets range from $10 to $50 and are available at gold.cirqueitalia.com. Tickets also can be purchased at the door.

Fly-In Breakfast

The Fremont Rotary Club will be presenting its annual fly-in breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Fremont Municipal Airport, 1203 W. 23rd St., in Fremont.

A variety of planes and a LifeNet helicopter are expected to fly-in for the event and remain on display for the public to enjoy.

Boy Scout Troop 104 of Fremont and Troop 110 of North Bend will be serving a breakfast of pancakes and sausage, juice and coffee.

Breakfast tickets are $5 each. Kids younger than age 5 eat for free. Breakfast tickets are available from any local Rotarian or by calling 402-212-3963. Tickets also are available the day of the event.