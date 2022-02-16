 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mead Volunteer Fire Department plans wild game feed

Mead Fire Department

Mead Fire Department

 Courtesy

The Mead Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a wild game feed on Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Mead Fire Station, 220 E. Fourth St., in Mead.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Freewill donations will be collected at the door.

Food donations are encouraged. Contact a Mead Volunteer Fire Department member to donate wild game ahead of time or bring a cooked dish to share.

Alcohol will be sold; no outside drinks are allowed.

Raffle tickets will be available for $5. Prizes include shotguns, a rifle, 58-inch TV, and a cooler.

