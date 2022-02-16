Mead Volunteer Fire Department plans wild game feed

The Mead Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a wild game feed on Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Mead Fire Station, 220 E. Fourth St., in Mead.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Freewill donations will be collected at the door.
Food donations are encouraged. Contact a Mead Volunteer Fire Department member to donate wild game ahead of time or bring a cooked dish to share.
Alcohol will be sold; no outside drinks are allowed.
Raffle tickets will be available for $5. Prizes include shotguns, a rifle, 58-inch TV, and a cooler.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.