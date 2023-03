Rock the Block – St. Patrick’s Day Edition will take place Saturday, March 11, at St. Patrick’s Auditorium, 435 N. Union St., in Fremont.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase all evening.

The Nebraska All Star Rock & Roll Band will be performing music from the ‘60s and ‘70s from 7-10 p.m. A reverse happy hour will follow from 10-11 p.m.

Tickets will be $25 at the door. Proceeds will benefit St. Patrick’s Church and School.