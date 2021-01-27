 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pancake breakfast set for Sunday in Fremont
View Comments

Pancake breakfast set for Sunday in Fremont

{{featured_button_text}}
Local News

The Knights of Columbus will be having a pancake breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, at Delaney Hall in St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.

Pancakes, eggs, sausage or ham will be served. Reservations will not be required, so all meals will be prepared for those who walk in and order.

You may then get the meal to go (take out for $5 each) or you may dine in ($6 each with coffee, juice, water and toast). Everyone is welcome.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Arby's commercial featuring Nebraska town

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News