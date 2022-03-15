 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Parish plans homemade chicken fried steak dinner

The 34th Annual St. Lawrence Parish Chicken Fried Steak Dinner will take place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at Mohr Auditorium in Scribner.

The dinner will include homemade chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, green beans, roll and dessert.

The cost is $10 for ages 10 and over, $6 for kids ages 4 to 9, and free for kids ages 2 and under.

Dine-in, takeout and in-town delivery is available. For free in-town delivery, call 402-922-1234 or 402-719-6197 prior to March 20. On Sunday, call the auditorium at 402-664-3696 by 1 p.m. There also will be a raffle and silent auction.

