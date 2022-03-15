Parish plans homemade chicken fried steak dinner

The 34th Annual St. Lawrence Parish Chicken Fried Steak Dinner will take place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at Mohr Auditorium in Scribner.

The dinner will include homemade chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, green beans, roll and dessert.

The cost is $10 for ages 10 and over, $6 for kids ages 4 to 9, and free for kids ages 2 and under.

Dine-in, takeout and in-town delivery is available. For free in-town delivery, call 402-922-1234 or 402-719-6197 prior to March 20. On Sunday, call the auditorium at 402-664-3696 by 1 p.m. There also will be a raffle and silent auction.

