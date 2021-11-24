 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Pork tenderloin dinner set for Dec. 1

  • 0
Local News

Eagles Auxiliary 200 will be having a pork tenderloin dinner from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., in Fremont.

Everyone is welcome.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Songs to get you ready for Thanksgiving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News