Pork tenderloin dinner set for Wednesday

The Fremont Eagles Auxiliary will be having its pork tenderloin dinner from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, at Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today