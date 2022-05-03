 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pork tenderloin dinner set for Wednesday

Local News

The Fremont Eagles Auxiliary will be having its pork tenderloin dinner from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, at Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

