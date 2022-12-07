 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public invited to family dinner at Izaak Walton Park

Local News

The Jessie Benton Fremont Chapter of Izaak Walton will be hosting a family dinner at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., in Fremont.

The menu will include chicken and biscuits or dumplings, mashed potatoes, salad, dessert, coffee, hot chocolate or juice.

The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. A paid meal includes 20 free games of bingo after dinner. Carryout meals are available by calling 402-721-6112 before arriving.

Everyone is welcome to attend the dinner. Anyone with questions may call Kim at 402-721-6112.

