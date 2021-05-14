 Skip to main content
Scribner Fire & Rescue Department plans fundraising breakfast
Scribner Fire & Rescue Department plans fundraising breakfast

Scribner news

The Scribner Fire & Rescue Department will be hosting a freewill sausage gravy and biscuit breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at the fire station.

Proceeds will be used for equipment and training.

