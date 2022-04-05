Scribner Volunteer Fire Department plans Friday fish fry

The Scribner Volunteer Fire Department will be having a fish fry on Friday, April 8, at the fire station in Scribner.

Hand-breaded fish and chicken strips, homemade onion rings and more will be served from 5-8 p.m. Dine-in, carryout, drive-thru and local delivery are available. Deliveries are encouraged to order by 6 p.m. by calling 402-664-3400 or 402-380-3389.

The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Live music will be performed by the Mark Vyhlidal Variety Trio from 6-9 p.m.

