 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Scribner Volunteer Fire Department plans Friday fish fry

  • 0
Scribner news

The Scribner Volunteer Fire Department will be having a fish fry on Friday, April 8, at the fire station in Scribner.

Hand-breaded fish and chicken strips, homemade onion rings and more will be served from 5-8 p.m. Dine-in, carryout, drive-thru and local delivery are available. Deliveries are encouraged to order by 6 p.m. by calling 402-664-3400 or 402-380-3389.

The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Live music will be performed by the Mark Vyhlidal Variety Trio from 6-9 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Jada Pinkett Smith's ex-lover calls out 'entanglement' affair in new song

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News