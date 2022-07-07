Seven things you don't want to miss at John C. Fremont Days

The Fourth of July holiday has passed, which means Fremont is gearing up to host John C. Fremont Days.

After a year of preparation for this year’s festival, tents are going up in the park, food vendors will be rolling into town and visitors will make their way to Fremont to enjoy the many events.

This year’s schedule is again jam packed with activities for all ages.

Here are seven things you won’t want to miss at this weekend’s John C. Fremont Days festival:

1 – Opening ceremony. A new component of this year’s JCF Days is an opening ceremony taking place in conjunction with MainStreet of Fremont’s Concert in the Park. The opening ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Chautauqua Tent at John C. Fremont Park. The Fremont Parks and Recreation Department will be offering free children’s activities at 6:30 p.m. The Silver Moon Band will take the stage at 7 p.m. for a free concert. The band plays a variety of modern country and classic rock music tunes by artists including: Linda Ronstadt, Fleetwood Mac, Eric Clapton, Sheryl Crow, The Judds, Johnny Cash, The Monkees, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Zach Brown and Miranda Lambert. Band members are: Dave Smith of Arlington, drummer, founder of the band; Eric Johnson of Morse Bluff, formerly of Fremont, bass player; Erin Eairleywine Ganzel of Lincoln, formerly of Fremont, vocals and keyboard; Dave Smid of Lincoln, originally from Fremont, guitarist; Stan Schmedding of Walthill, guitar player; Jeff Nelson of Fremont, sound technician.

2 – Eating competitions. Two new events this year are fritter and ice cream eating competitions. Both events will take place at John C. Fremont Park. The Rise & Shine Fritter Eating Competition, sponsored by Rise & Shine Donuts and the Debby Durham Family Foundation, will begin at 8 a.m. in the picnic pavilion. Contestants should be there for check-in and rules at 7:45 a.m. The ice cream eating competition, sponsored by Fremont’s Dairy Queen and the Debby Durham Family Foundation, will begin at 1 p.m. in the picnic pavilion. Contestants should arrive by 12:45 p.m. for check-in and rules. The three age divisions for both competitions are: 10 and under, 11-16, and 17 and over. Children 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult or guardian. Both contests will be limited to the first 24 entrants per division. All entry fees have been covered by a donor.

3 – Hot air balloon glow. A beautiful sight to see, the hot air balloon glow is one of the perennial favorites at John C. Fremont Days. Colorful hot air balloons will be inflated and then illuminated at sunset on Friday in the field just east of Johnson Crossing Academic Center. Free watermelon will be served at 8:15 p.m. until supplies last.

4 – Living history activities. Clemmons Park at 16th Street and Luther Road will be the site of a variety of encampments and special living history events. From noon to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, the park will be home to Union and Confederate camps; live demonstrations; buckskinners and trader camps; 1800’s era working blacksmiths; a tinker barrel maker; Native American camp and hawk throw; bow maker; a World War II camp featuring vehicles, tents, uniforms, weapons, equipment and a display of miniatures; and a fry bread, taco and food stand. Special events set for Saturday include: Windy – native flute and demonstration, 10 a.m.; Armored Warrior Combat by Order of Wrath, 1 p.m.; Many Moccasins Native Dance Troupe, 2 p.m.; Civil War artillery demonstration by Terry’s Texas Rangers, 2:45 p.m.; World War II power demonstration, 3:15 p.m.; 1941 Pin-Up Pageant, 3:45 p.m.; Dutch oven cook-off, 4 p.m.

5 – Children’s activities at Midland University. Games for all ages, firetruck rides, dance performances, martial arts demonstrations, face painting and more will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on Midland University’s campus green at Ninth and Clarkson streets. The best part is, most of the events are free. Concessions will be available. Special performances will include: Rosenbach Warriors, 10 a.m.; Wildlife Encounters, 11 a.m.; Many Moccasins Dance Troupe, noon; and Julie’s Creative Movement & Dance, noon. A youth pedal pull for ages 4-12 will begin at 10 a.m. at Midland’s parking lot at 10th and Clarkson streets. Registration starts at 9 a.m.

6 – Historical parade. Marching bands, floats, classic cars and more will make their way up Main Street at 1:30 p.m. Sunday for the parade. The parade begins at First and Main streets, then runs north to 11th Street, then east to Clarkson Street. While you’re finding a spot to sit and wait for the parade to start, you can enjoy some pre-parade entertainment. Omaha Street Percussion and Eclipse Fire Freaks will be performing on Main Street prior to the parade. If you need a cool treat after the parade, First State Bank and Midland University will be passing out free ice cream bars from 2-3:30 p.m. in the Midland University parking lot.

7 – Festival food. A fair or festival isn’t complete without an array of food options. You’ll find many different food vendors at John C. Fremont Park. The park’s food court will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Gyros, turkey legs, shaved ice, root beer, corn dogs, funnel cakes and ice cream are just a few of the likely options. The Cosmopolitan Club will be having its annual pancake feed from 7 a.m. to noon both Saturday and Sunday in the old Fremont Junior High School Cafeteria at 130 E. Ninth St. Guests should enter through Door 9 on the east side of the building. Tickets are $7 in advance and $8 at the door. First United Methodist Church at 815 N. Broad St. will once again be offering its indoor pie parlor from 2-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.