Spaghetti dinner to benefit Archbishop Bergan's music department

The Archbishop Bergan Music Department will be hosting its annual spaghetti dinner this weekend.

Curbside pickup will be available from 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday outside Delaney Hall at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.

A preorder form for pickup orders can be found at: facebook.com/berganknights. Meals will brought out to your vehicle. Those picking up orders are asked to pull up along the curb headed west.

Dine in also will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday in Delaney Hall. Preorder is not needed for dine-in meals.

A meal consists of spaghetti with homemade sauce, breadstick, salad and dessert for $9. Quart jars of sauce also will be available for $18.

Proceeds from the spaghetti dinner will support the band and choir members' trip this year.

