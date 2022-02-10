 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spaghetti dinner to benefit Archbishop Bergan's music department

The Archbishop Bergan Music Department will be hosting its annual spaghetti dinner this weekend.

Curbside pickup will be available from 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday outside Delaney Hall at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.

A preorder form for pickup orders can be found at: facebook.com/berganknights. Meals will brought out to your vehicle. Those picking up orders are asked to pull up along the curb headed west.

Dine in also will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday in Delaney Hall. Preorder is not needed for dine-in meals.

A meal consists of spaghetti with homemade sauce, breadstick, salad and dessert for $9. Quart jars of sauce also will be available for $18.

Proceeds from the spaghetti dinner will support the band and choir members' trip this year.

