Spaghetti feed set for April 3 in Winslow

The Winslow Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a spaghetti feed from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at the fire station in Winslow.

The menu includes spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, dessert and a drink. Freewill donations will be collected.

There also will be a cash raffle and silent auction.

