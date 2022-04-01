Spaghetti feed set for April 3 in Winslow

The Winslow Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a spaghetti feed from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at the fire station in Winslow.
The menu includes spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, dessert and a drink. Freewill donations will be collected.
There also will be a cash raffle and silent auction.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
