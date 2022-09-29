 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Joseph Catholic Church in Colon plans roast beef dinner

Local News

St. Joseph Catholic Church in Colon will be hosting its annual roast beef dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2.

The cost is $15 for adults, $8 for children ages 4-12, and free for children ages 3 and under. There is a large family discount; no family pays more than $75 to attend the dinner.

Dine-in, carryout and drive-thru meals will be offered.

The event also will include raffles, games, market table and homemade kolaches.

