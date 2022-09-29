St. Joseph Catholic Church in Colon plans roast beef dinner

St. Joseph Catholic Church in Colon will be hosting its annual roast beef dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2.
The cost is $15 for adults, $8 for children ages 4-12, and free for children ages 3 and under. There is a large family discount; no family pays more than $75 to attend the dinner.
Dine-in, carryout and drive-thru meals will be offered.
The event also will include raffles, games, market table and homemade kolaches.
Tammy Greunke
