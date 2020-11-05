St. Matthew Lutheran Church plans turkey supper, silent auction

St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Cedar Bluffs will be having its annual turkey supper on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Meals will only be available through a contactless drive-thru from 4-7 p.m. at the church, 300 S. Second St., in Cedar Bluffs.

The menu will include turkey and all the trimmings, and pie (choice of pumpkin, cherry or apple). The cost is $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 5-10, and free for children under 5.

An online silent auction also is underway. A large variety of items are part of the silent auction through www.Proxibid.com.

To browse the online catalog of silent auction items and bid, visit www.Proxibid.com and type in “St. Matthew Lutheran Church” in the search box, or find the direct link by visiting St. Matthew Lutheran Church’s Facebook page.

Bidding for the silent auction will end at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Winning bidders will have the opportunity to pick up their purchases at church on the evening of the turkey supper. All proceeds will go to the church.

