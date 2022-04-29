 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Supper at the Fire Station set for May 2

  • Updated
  • 0
Local News

Supper at the Fire Station will take place from 5-7 p.m. Monday, May 2, at Nickerson Fire & Rescue Department, 101 N. Maple St., in Nickerson.

Pulled pork, baked beans, coleslaw and dessert will be served.

The cost is $10 for ages 11 and over, $5 for ages 10 and under, and $5 for all first responders.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Five best Netflix films and series coming in May

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News