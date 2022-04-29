Supper at the Fire Station set for May 2

Supper at the Fire Station will take place from 5-7 p.m. Monday, May 2, at Nickerson Fire & Rescue Department, 101 N. Maple St., in Nickerson.
Pulled pork, baked beans, coleslaw and dessert will be served.
The cost is $10 for ages 11 and over, $5 for ages 10 and under, and $5 for all first responders.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today