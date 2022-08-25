Take a trip to Grand Island to enjoy this year's Nebraska State Fair

From fried foods and non-stop entertainment to daily parades and demonstrations, the Nebraska State Fair has something for all ages.

The 2022 Nebraska State Fair kicks off Friday, Aug. 26, and continues through Monday, Sept. 5, in Grand Island.

The Nebraska Building, 4-H static exhibits and FFA static exhibit hours at the fair are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily with the exception of Sept. 5 when they will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Daily gate admission for adults (ages 13-59) is $12 on weekends (Friday through Sunday), $6 on Aug. 29, and $3 on Aug. 30-Sept. 1. Seniors 60 and older are admitted for $5 every day while children ages 6-12 receive admission for $3. Children ages 5 and younger are admitted free every day of the fair.

Once visitors get inside the fairgrounds, they are treated to plenty of free entertainment.

This year’s Nebraska State Fair will have more than 4,000 hours of free entertainment and attractions, from a rubber chicken show and racing pigs to a high dive show and a one-man band.

Area high school marching bands also will be part of the festivities.

Fremont Bergan’s marching band will perform at 10:15 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, prior to the fair’s opening ceremony at 11 a.m. The Cedar Bluffs Wildcat Marching Band is set to play at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.

Wahoo Neumann’s Cavalier Marching Band will perform at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, while the Arlington Screamin’ Eagles Marching Band will play at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Several concerts will again be a part of this year’s fair.

The “Happy Together” Tour will return on Monday, Aug. 29, for Older Nebraskans Day. The concert will be at 2 p.m. in the Heartland Events Center, located on the fairgrounds.

The show features The Turtles, Gary Puckett and The Union Gap, The Association, The Buckinghams, The Vogues and The Cowsills in one concert. Collectively, these groups have had 61 Billboard Top 40 hits in the 1960s and 1970s.

Reserved concert tickets are $21 and can be purchased at statefair.org. A concert ticket includes gate admission to the fair.

Los Tucanes de Tijuana, a Mexican band specializing in the norteno and corrido style, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Anderson Sports Field. During their career, they have earned several awards and recognitions, including a Latin Grammy, five Grammy Award nominations and nine Lo Nuestro Awards nominations. Tickets are $31 for general admission and $56 for the pit.

Country music star Brantley Gilbert will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Anderson Sports Field. Gilbert has had seven No. 1 hits, including “Country Must Be Country Wide, “Dirt Road Anthem” and “Bottoms Up.” Tickets to see Gilbert are $46 for general admission and $66 for the pit.

Comedian Jeff Dunham and his characters will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at the Anderson Sports Field. Dunham has nine record-breaking comedy specials to his credit and has become one of the most successful comedians over the past three decades. Dunham concert tickets are $61 for general admission and $81 for the pit.

Rapper Flo Rida will fill the 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, concert slot at the fair. Priscilla Block will be the opening act for the show at Anderson Field.

Flo Rida’s first single, “Low,” featuring T-Pain, reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Right Round,” featuring Ke$ha, jumped from No. 58 to the top spot in a single week. Subsequent albums have produced hits such as “GDFR” and “Whistle,” which reached No. 1 in 20 countries, including the United States. Flo Rida tickets are $49 for general admission and $69 for the pit.

Four “dirt” events – Ultimate Bullfighters, Horse Nations Indian Relay, Outlaw Tractor Pull and Demo Derby – will be included at the 2022 state fair.

The Ultimate Bullfighters Tour returns to the fair at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Five Points Bank Arena. Tickets are $25. In this freestyle event, bullfighters have 60 seconds to score points by performing dangerous stunts as close to the bull as possible without getting hit.

Horse Nations Indian Relay will have two events at 2 p.m. Aug. 27 and Aug. 28 at the Anderson Sports Field. Tickets are $20.

In Indian Relay, a rider makes laps around the track, switching to a new horse with each lap. Two holders restrain the horses before then run, and a mugger catches them afterward.

New to the fair this year will be the Outlaw Tractor Pull at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at the Anderson Sports Field. Tickets are $28 for adults and $15 for children.

The Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulling Association is the biggest of three sanctioned national pulling associations. OTTPA has 16 classes and more than 350 competing vehicles.

The Nebraska State Fair Demo Derby Point Series Champion will be awarded on Monday, Sept. 5, at the Anderson Sports Field. The series began June 18 in Ravenna and covers 10 events across Nebraska. Tickets are $28 for adults, $15 for children and $36 for the pit.

The Wade Shows Carnival at the fair will have three newer attractions: The Enterprise, the Mega Drop and the Cliff Hanger.

The Enterprise, named after the USS Enterprise from “Star Trek,” is one of the largest rides of the carnival, holding people at a time, with two people in each gondola. The ride begins in a clockwise rotation before being lifted in the air by a hydraulic arm to an 87-degree angle. The ride goes from round and round like a merry-go-round to almost straight up and down like a Ferris Wheel.

Rising 120 feet, The Mega Drop is the largest portable drop tower in the country.

For those who may prefer more moderate thrill level rides, a new ride called the Cliff Hanger will be making its Nebraska State Fair debut. Made to simulate the motion and sensation of hang gliding, riders lie face down on the cars, moving around before tilting and flying higher in the air.

The Nebraska State Fair also will have plenty of options to keep visitors’ taste buds happy.

Several familiar vendors will be bringing new taste sensations to this year’s fair.

The OMG Chicken Sandwich is a new offering from Hall Family Foods. It starts with a chicken breast lightly battered, covered in sugar-coated corn flakes and then fried until it’s golden brown. It’s then topped with bacon and served on a glazed donut.

Hardenbrook’s will be serving sweet potato tots with a dash of cinnamon, marshmallow cream and caramel. Hawaiian Chill’s Done Whip Nachos include cinnamon and sugar crispos with pineapple or strawberry whip, strawberry sauce, sprinkles, whipped topping and cherry.

Cactus Jack’s Chuckwagon will be cooking up a new offering called Buckshot. Pecan-wood-smoked pulled pork is topped with queso pepper jack, jalapeno crisps and sweet chili sauce.

Other new food vendors will include: Wicked Good Foods – Freeze-dried Skittles, Milk Duds, Jolly Ranchers and more; OMG Cupcakes Galore – Cupcakes and cookies in a bucket; NC Creative – Pineapple and watermelon slushy served in a real pineapple and watermelon shell; Tri Boba Tea and Coffee – Specialty coffee and Boba teas; Naan on Wheels – Authentic Indian food; and Sambo’s – Wood-fired pizza.

For more information about this year’s Nebraska State Fair, including daily schedules, visit statefair.org.