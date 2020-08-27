This weekend will feature FreedomFest and a vintage car fair

Scribner and Arlington are both set to host community events this weekend.
Miles For Heroes will be presenting FreedomFest IV on Friday and Saturday in downtown Scribner. The event was originally scheduled to take place in late May but was postponed due to COVID-19.
Co-founded by two Nebraskans who served together in Afghanistan in 2010 – Josh Marreel and Curtis Thomas – Miles for Heroes is a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising support and awareness for veterans of the United States Military, and helping those who continue to battle the effects of combat at home.
“Based out of Northeast Nebraska, M4H focuses on helping individuals combat PTSD by promoting and discovering a passion within outdoor activities,” the organization’s website states. “We were founded with the simple belief of giving back to those who have given so much to our country.”
FreedomFest was originated in 2017.
The community festival will begin Friday with a concert at 7 p.m. The concert – Nebraska Bands for Nebraska Vets – will feature Third Frate, Whiskey Bent and Dylan Bloom.
Admission is $10 at the door. Those attending the outdoor concert are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. Food and drinks will be available. No coolers will be allowed into the event.
The FreedomFest 5k fun run and walk will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday on Main Street in Scribner. Everyone is invited to participate alongside fellow runners, veterans, and active duty servicemen and women.
Early registration is closed, but participants also are welcome to sign up on the day of the race. Check-in and same-day registration will take place from 6:30-7:45 a.m. The cost to compete is $35.
The FreedomFest poker run is set for 11 a.m. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Main Street.
The poker run will start at Mel’s Bar in Scribner with stops slated at One Horse Saloon in Nickerson, Buck’s Bar and Grill in Venice, Red Zone in Colon and Arlie’s Bar in North Bend before heading back to Mel’s Bar.
The cost is $15 per driver and $10 per rider. There will be door prizes and drawings during the event. For more details, contact Travis Von Seggern at 402-720-8378.
The Scribner Fire & Rescue Department will be hosting breakfast and dinner events in conjunction with FreedomFest.
Biscuits and gravy breakfast will be served from 8-11 a.m. Saturday at the station, located on the corner of Third and Howard streets, in Scribner. Socially-distanced dining and carryout meals will be offered. The cost is a freewill donation.
The department will be having a fish and chicken strip fry after the poker run from 5-8 p.m., also at the fire station.
Fish and chicken strip meals will be served with onion rings and more. The cost is $10.
Socially distanced dining and carryout meals will be offered along with delivery within the fire district. Anyone within the fire district can order meals by 6 p.m. by calling 402-664-3400 or 402-380-3389.
Meanwhile on Saturday, the HeadLiners Car Club will be hosting Kick’N it in the Stix at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Arlington.
Gates for the vintage motor fair will open at 11 a.m. and the show will start at noon. The whole family is invited to the fair, which is described as being “no run-of-the-mill concrete parking lot show.”
Only 1985 and older autos are allowed to participate in the vintage motor fair. The entry fee is $20 per auto and $10 per motorcycle.
Admission to the fair is free to the public.
In addition to vehicle automobiles and motorcycles, the event also is slated to include food trucks, vendor sales (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), a coloring contest (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.), model car show (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) swap meet (noon to 4 p.m.), ride attractions (noon to 6 p.m.), mini bike races (2 p.m.), pinup contest (3 p.m.), auctions (4 p.m.) and live music.
Trophies are set to be awarded at 5 p.m.
There will be four classes for the model car contest: Adult (16 and up), 15 and under – street car, 15 and under – race car, and 15 and under – miscellaneous car. There will be prizes for first and second place in all four classes.
Registration can be completed at the STAR Models Booth in the Rybin Building. Winners will be announced at 2:45 p.m. on the main stage. Entry is free.
Participants in the mini bike races (course and drags) must be 16 and older, and registered by 1:30 p.m. Helmets are required. Only older mini bikes are allowed (no pit bikes). The bikes must have brakes. Laps and heats will depend on the number of entries.
Races will start at 2 p.m. in the arena.
