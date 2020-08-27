This weekend will feature FreedomFest and a vintage car fair

The FreedomFest 5k fun run and walk will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday on Main Street in Scribner. Everyone is invited to participate alongside fellow runners, veterans, and active duty servicemen and women.

Early registration is closed, but participants also are welcome to sign up on the day of the race. Check-in and same-day registration will take place from 6:30-7:45 a.m. The cost to compete is $35.

The FreedomFest poker run is set for 11 a.m. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Main Street.

The poker run will start at Mel’s Bar in Scribner with stops slated at One Horse Saloon in Nickerson, Buck’s Bar and Grill in Venice, Red Zone in Colon and Arlie’s Bar in North Bend before heading back to Mel’s Bar.

The cost is $15 per driver and $10 per rider. There will be door prizes and drawings during the event. For more details, contact Travis Von Seggern at 402-720-8378.

The Scribner Fire & Rescue Department will be hosting breakfast and dinner events in conjunction with FreedomFest.

Biscuits and gravy breakfast will be served from 8-11 a.m. Saturday at the station, located on the corner of Third and Howard streets, in Scribner. Socially-distanced dining and carryout meals will be offered. The cost is a freewill donation.