Turkey supper set for Saturday in Cedar Bluffs
  • Updated
St. Matthew Lutheran Church

St. Matthew Lutheran Church at 300 S. Second St. in Cedar Bluffs

St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Cedar Bluffs will be having its annual turkey supper on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Meals will only be available through a contactless drive-thru from 4-7 p.m. at the church, 300 S. Second St., in Cedar Bluffs.

The menu will include turkey and all the trimmings, and pie (choice of pumpkin, cherry or apple). The cost is $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 5-10, and free for children under 5.

