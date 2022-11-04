Valley Fire & Rescue Department plans pancake feed and activities for the whole family

The Valley Fire & Rescue Department will be hosting its annual pancake feed from 7-11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at the fire department, 210 W. Church St., in Valley.
In addition to the pancake breakfast, there will be a silent auction; appearances by Valley Police K9 Sonic, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, LifeNet Helicopter and Valley firefighters; a Nebraska State Patrol demonstration; touch-a-truck, and activities for kids.
Freewill donations will be accepted.
