Bethel 15’s 10th Annual Give Thanks for Hearing Dinner will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at Fremont Masonic Lodge, 350 E. 23rd St.
All benefit dinner and silent auction proceeds will go to The HIKE Fund Inc. HIKE (The Hearing Improvement Kids Endowment Fund) raises money for individuals ages newborn to 20 in need of hearing devices or equipment, who would otherwise not be able to afford them.
The meal will include ham, green beans, potatoes and dessert. Tickets are $8 for ages 11 and up, $5 for ages 4-10 and free for ages 3 and under.
There will be a wide variety of silent auction items. The silent auction will close at 7:30 p.m.